Weather forces PM Modi's visit to Bhutan to be rescheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his scheduled visit to Bhutan from March 21, amid inclement weather conditions over Paro Airport. The Ministry of External Affairs said that "it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024."

The two sides are now working out for new dates through diplomatic channels, it said.

PM Modi's two-day visit was part of a tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital during his state visit to Bhutan. The hospital has been built with the support of the Indian government.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was recently in India on a five-day visit. It was his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January. During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met his Indian counterpart. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill.

As per the ministry, the shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to the two countries' exceptional relations.

