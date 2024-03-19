China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

India has strongly rebutted China's Defence Ministry's claims regarding the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the lack of evidence supporting these assertions and firmly dismissed their legitimacy.

India has issued a strong rebuttal to China over its Defence Ministry asserting questionable claims over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. In response to recent remarks, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the unsubstantiated nature of the assertions, and categorically dismissed any legitimacy to such claims.

Arunachal Pradesh, a vital component of India's territorial integrity, has been and will remain an integral and inseparable part of the nation, the MEA spokesman said, adding that India reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who continue to benefit from various developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects initiated by the Indian government.

India's stance underscores its unwavering resolve to uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an indispensable part of the Indian nation, the MEA further said.

The Chinese military had on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, labeling it an "inherent part of China's territory," shortly after India dismissed Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region.

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Chinese Defence Ministry, asserted that the southern portion of Xizang (Tibet in Chinese) is an integral part of China's territory, denouncing India's establishment of "so-called Arunachal Pradesh" as illegal.

Zhang's comments came in response to reports of India enhancing military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the Chinese Defence Ministry's website. China, which lays claim to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely protests against visits by Indian leaders to the region, also referring to it as Zangnan.

India has consistently rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting its integral status within the country's territory. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel on March 9, a critical infrastructure project facilitating all-weather connectivity to strategically significant Tawang, at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

The tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, is touted as the world's longest bi-lane road tunnel at such an altitude, enhancing troop and weaponry movement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Colonel Zhang criticized India's actions, stating they contradict efforts to ease border tensions and maintain peace. Despite the generally stable border situation, Zhang urged India to refrain from actions complicating the issue and to prioritize peace and stability in the border areas.

The Chinese military's statement follows a diplomatic protest lodged by China's foreign ministry spokesperson over PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh visit, which India staunchly rejected, reaffirming the region's integral status within India's territory.