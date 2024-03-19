Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    India has strongly rebutted China's Defence Ministry's claims regarding the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the lack of evidence supporting these assertions and firmly dismissed their legitimacy.

    China claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    India has issued a strong rebuttal to China over its Defence Ministry asserting questionable claims over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. In response to recent remarks, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the unsubstantiated nature of the assertions, and categorically dismissed any legitimacy to such claims.

    Arunachal Pradesh, a vital component of India's territorial integrity, has been and will remain an integral and inseparable part of the nation, the MEA spokesman said, adding that India reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who continue to benefit from various developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects initiated by the Indian government.

    India's stance underscores its unwavering resolve to uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an indispensable part of the Indian nation, the MEA further said.

    The Chinese military had on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, labeling it an "inherent part of China's territory," shortly after India dismissed Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region. 

    Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Chinese Defence Ministry, asserted that the southern portion of Xizang (Tibet in Chinese) is an integral part of China's territory, denouncing India's establishment of "so-called Arunachal Pradesh" as illegal. 

    Zhang's comments came in response to reports of India enhancing military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the Chinese Defence Ministry's website. China, which lays claim to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely protests against visits by Indian leaders to the region, also referring to it as Zangnan.

    India has consistently rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting its integral status within the country's territory. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel on March 9, a critical infrastructure project facilitating all-weather connectivity to strategically significant Tawang, at an altitude of 13,000 feet. 

    The tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, is touted as the world's longest bi-lane road tunnel at such an altitude, enhancing troop and weaponry movement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

    Colonel Zhang criticized India's actions, stating they contradict efforts to ease border tensions and maintain peace. Despite the generally stable border situation, Zhang urged India to refrain from actions complicating the issue and to prioritize peace and stability in the border areas.

    The Chinese military's statement follows a diplomatic protest lodged by China's foreign ministry spokesperson over PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh visit, which India staunchly rejected, reaffirming the region's integral status within India's territory.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023 anr

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Football Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury osf

    Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Apple to introduce iPhone 16 series soon; 5 BIG changes you can expect gcw

    Apple to introduce iPhone 16 series soon; 5 BIG changes you can expect

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown NIR

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon