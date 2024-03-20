Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22, aligning with India's steadfast commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First Policy', officials announced on Tuesday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22, aligning with India's steadfast commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First Policy', officials announced on Tuesday. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, people of Bhutan expressed their joy and welcomed the Indian PM with open arms.

    In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it underscored the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan, characterized by mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill.

    During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in crucial discussions with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, as well as His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Additionally, bilateral talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay are also on the agenda.

    "India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people to people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations," the MEA said.

    The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the statement added.

