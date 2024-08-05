Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions

    On Monday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued seven fishermen stranded in Hinglaj village in Gujarat's Valsad district due to heavy rain and high tides in the Auranga river.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, the Konkan region, Goa, and central Maharashtra, forecasting "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" over the coming days. Concurrently, rising river water levels in Pune, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are called for close monitoring and precautionary measures by authorities.

    Speaking to a news agency, IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar said, "The monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in Northeast Madhya Pradesh and low pressure in southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, the Konkan region, Goa, and central Maharashtra, for which we have issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days."

    Dr. Kumar also noted that Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience heavy rain in the coming days. He added that once the monsoon trough moves closer to its typical position, light to moderate rainfall can be expected in Delhi.

    On Monday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued seven fishermen stranded in Hinglaj village in Gujarat's Valsad district due to heavy rain and high tides in the Auranga river.

    In response to massive water discharge from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana, and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to remain vigilant.

    Maharashtra's irrigation department officials reported that 35,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past two weeks. The ghat section of Pune district has experienced particularly intense rainfall in the last two days.

