Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details

    This advisory followed a day of intense violence in Bangladesh, where at least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters across various parts of the country. The unrest stems from a growing movement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 8:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    India on Sunday (August 4) night issued a strong advisory, urging all its nationals residing in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution" and limit their movements due to the recent surge of violence in the neighboring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also recommended against any travel to Bangladesh until further notice.

    This advisory followed a day of intense violence in Bangladesh, where at least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters across various parts of the country. The unrest stems from a growing movement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Pune woman falls into 60-ft gorge in Satara's ghat area while taking selfie, rescued | WATCH

    In its advisory, MEA said, "In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice." The ministry stressed the importance of safety and urged those currently in Bangladesh to stay vigilant, minimize movement, and maintain contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

    The protests in Bangladesh began last month as a response to a controversial job quota scheme but have since escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. The situation has prompted significant concern, leading to precautionary measures for Indian nationals.

    On July 25, the MEA reported that approximately 6,700 Indian students had already returned from Bangladesh due to the escalating unrest. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation closely, ready to take further action to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the region.

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    As the political turmoil in Bangladesh shows no sign of abating, Indian nationals are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to the guidelines provided by the MEA.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387; Schools reopen in district today Monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    There is a landslide Wayanad woman's 1st SOS call alerting world about tragedy before death emerges snt

    'There is a landslide...': Wayanad woman's 1st SOS call alerting world about tragedy before death emerges

    Pune woman falls into 60 foot gorge in Satara ghat area while taking selfie rescued watch gcw

    Pune woman falls into 60-ft gorge in Satara's ghat area while taking selfie, rescued | WATCH

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad' anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad'

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief anr

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Rains: 7 reasons why this coastal city receives huge Rainfall ATG

    Chennai Rains: 7 reasons why this coastal city receives huge Rainfall

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387; Schools reopen in district today Monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 5 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 5 city-wise rates

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 5: Price of 10 gm falls SLIGHTLY ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 5: Price of 10 gm falls SLIGHTLY

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon