A drunken man in Kalyan West, Maharashtra, was arrested after a video showed him attacking a police constable. Responding to a public nuisance call, the constable was assaulted by the man, who snatched his stick and repeatedly hit him with it. This incident is one of several recent attacks on police personnel in the Kalyan area.

A shocking incident from Maharashtra’s Kalyan has surfaced on social media, where a drunken man was caught on camera attacking a police constable with his own stick. The incident happened in Kalyan West's Gauripada neighbourhood after locals reported to the police control room that a guy who was extremely drunk was causing trouble outside their houses.

Police constable Ganesh Chavan of the Khadakpada Police Station responded to the report by arriving on the scene to maintain order. Rahul Tayade, the accused, reportedly got into a fight with the policeman, attacked him, grabbed his stick, and repeatedly hit the officer with it instead of complying.

A video of the incident shows Tayade snatching the policeman’s stick before repeatedly hitting him with it. The constable sustained injuries in the assault. Following the attack, Khadakpada Police registered a case against Rahul Tayade and arrested him. The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on police personnel in Kalyan.

Similar Incident Reported

A driver and his two aides reportedly attacked traffic officer Devidas Waghere in May of this year after he asked them to move a car that was obstructing traffic on Kalyan-Malang Road. In broad public view, the accused allegedly mistreated and assaulted the officer; the event was also caught on camera. According to the authorities, this was the third attack on traffic police officers in Kalyan in a few months.