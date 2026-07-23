A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, initially over the NEET exam controversy, has expanded to demand broader educational reforms. The movement draws significant support from students and young people, including a 13-year-old girl, who are protesting for a better future.

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar continues to draw support from students and young people across the country, with many saying they are protesting not just for themselves but for future generations. Among the most striking voices at the demonstration was that of a 13-year-old girl, who explained why she chose to join the movement despite her young age.

Speaking to NDTV, the teenager said, "I want a better future." She added that she had come to the protest because the issues being raised today would directly affect children like her in the years ahead. Her participation reflected the growing involvement of school students alongside college-goers and young professionals in the ongoing agitation.

The CJP-led protest began over allegations surrounding the NEET examination controversy and demands for reforms in India's education system. Over time, it has expanded into a broader movement seeking greater accountability, transparency in competitive examinations, and stronger safeguards for students.

Many young protesters told NDTV that they were standing up not only for current aspirants but also for every child who dreams of a fair opportunity in the future. Several participants echoed the sentiment that education should reward merit rather than be clouded by uncertainty or irregularities.

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According to the report, the protest site witnessed participation from students belonging to different age groups and backgrounds. Some travelled from other states to be part of the movement, saying they wanted their voices to be heard. The gathering highlighted a shared concern among India's youth about the future of competitive examinations and educational opportunities.

The protest has remained in the national spotlight following clashes between demonstrators and police earlier this week during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march. Security was tightened around protest locations after incidents of violence, with authorities deploying additional personnel to maintain law and order.

Despite the tense atmosphere, many participants said they remained committed to peaceful demonstrations. The 13-year-old's statement—"I want a better future"—became one of the defining moments of the day, capturing the emotions of several young protesters who believe the movement is about securing a fair and transparent education system for future generations.

As reported, conversations at the protest site repeatedly returned to one central idea: today's decisions will shape tomorrow's opportunities for millions of students. Many participants insisted they were protesting not only for themselves but for children who will one day compete in the same education system. Their message was simple yet powerful—that meaningful reforms today could help ensure a more secure and equitable future for the next generation.

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