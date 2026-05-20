Army veterans, led by Major General Shyam Shrivastava (Retd.), held a bike rally in Bhopal to demand justice in the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma. They expressed solidarity with the family and highlighted issues faced by veterans.

Members of the Vardi Social Welfare Foundation, led by Army veteran Major General Shyam Shrivastava (Retd.), organised a bike rally in Bhopal on Wednesday to express solidarity in the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma and demand justice for the victim's family.

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Rally to Show Solidarity

Retired Major General Shrivastava said that the purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the case and support those facing injustice. "The reason for our rally is clear that we all are aware of the recent case (referring to the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma) and apart from this, people work in the army from 17 years old to 36 years old, and when they return, they face several issues. We have an association named Vardi Social Welfare Foundation, which addresses their grievances. The rally has been organised to show solidarity and support for those affected, emphasising that they will fight together against any injustice," said Major General Shyam Shrivastava (Retd.).

Court to Decide on Allegations

Speaking on various allegations that came to light in relation to the case, the retired Major General said that the court would hear the matter and they would decide on it. "Demand for the second postmortem in the Twisha Sharma case was being raised from day one, as there were several things not up to the mark in the first pm report. There is court and it will decide on the allegations being raised in this matter. The family of Twisha Sharma was with us yesterday, but due to a scheduled hearing today, they are not with us now. They may join us later if they get free timely from the proceedings," he added.

Victim's Brother Questions Police Response

Notably, Twisha's brother, Harshit Sharma, is a Major in the Indian Army, and he addressed the media on Tuesday, raising questions on the police response and alleged influence in the case. "We are not here to address what the court decides but we are here to question the process. The first call made to the police was made by us, not by them. They claimed that they were in a hurry trying to save her. But the video that has surfaced clearly shows Girbala Singh moving around very calmly, walking up and down the stairs as if she had all the time in the world," Harshit said.

Case Background

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)