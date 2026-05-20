Pune Municipal Corporation sealed RCC Coaching Classes, owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar, in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. Motegaonkar, arrested by the CBI, has been remanded to 9-day custody for further investigation into the conspiracy.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed RCC Coaching Classes in connection with the NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case. The coaching institute is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the case. A demolition drive was also undertaken at Pune's Deccan branch of RCC Coaching Classes, and a few illegally installed tin sheds were removed, and the office was sealed.

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Owner Remanded to CBI Custody

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted nine days' custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. The CBI alleged that he is actively involved in the conspiracy of leakage of the chemistry exam paper before the NEET UG Exam 2026. He runs an RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta granted the custody.

The CBI sought 10 days' custody of Motegaonkar. While granting the custody, the court said that the custody of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has been sought in order to identify and apprehend the other co-accused persons involved in the offence and also to recover and analyse the digital devices/digital evidences and communication records, as well as the financial trail connected to the NEET 2026 examination and paper leak network.

"The investigation is at its very initial and crucial stage, therefore, keeping in view all the detailed facts and circumstances discussed above and the prayer made in the present application (for police custody remand), the present application is allowed and accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegoankar is remanded to police custody for 9 days, subject to his medical examination," the court ordered.

Accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegoankar is to be produced before the court on May 26.

The CBI alleged that the accused Motegaonkar is involved in the leakage of the question paper and the distribution of the same in Conspiracy with other accused persons. His links with the accused Prahalad Kulkarni are under investigation.

As per the CBI, he provided a copy of the leaked exam paper to students and runs a coaching centre. He allegedly leaked the chemistry exam paper before the examination.

Background of NEET-UG 2026 Leak

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test.