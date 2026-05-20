SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of weakening the reservation system via indirect methods. He cited the 69,000 UP assistant teacher recruitment scam, alleging massive irregularities and dilution of quotas for Dalit and Backward Class candidates.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the reservation system through indirect means.

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Teacher Recruitment Scam Allegations

Highlighting the controversial 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged massive irregularities and claimed that the constitutional rights of marginalised communities had been systematically undermined. Addressing a press conference, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cited data to argue that reservation benefits for Dalit and Backwards Class candidates had been severely diluted in the state's recruitment drives.

Yadav claimed that in the 69,000 teacher recruitment process, reservation guidelines were flouted by 23.14%. He pointed out that while Dalit candidates were constitutionally entitled to a 21% reservation, they only received 16.2% in this specific recruitment. "There is mention of the 69,000 teacher recruitment scam, where reservation was looted by 23.14 per cent. Dalits, who were supposed to receive 21 per cent reservation, got only 16.2 per cent in this recruitment," he alleged.

Citing a report by the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Yadav alleged that the scam impacted nearly 20,000 seats. "Before the 2022 elections, the government itself admitted that reservation loot had taken place," Yadav asserted, adding that bias in administrative processes amounts to outright injustice.

'Bias is Injustice'

Yadav argued that the reservation system established by Dr BR Ambedkar had functioned smoothly until 2014. However, he claimed that the advent of the current central government marked a shift toward dismantling protections. "Those who are biased are also betrayers. Bias is injustice; it snatches away rights. Reservation itself is a right. Babasaheb introduced reservations in the Constitution, and it functioned properly till 2014. Since the slogan-driven government came to power in 2014, its dream of weakening reservations has become central. Those who were underground have now come overground," he alleged.

Indirect Methods to Weaken Reservation

According to Yadav, because the ruling party cannot eliminate reservations directly, it has resorted to "indirect methods" to keep deprived communities disadvantaged. Yadav alleged that the phrase "Not Found Suitable" is being weaponised as an excuse to deny jobs to qualified candidates from marginalised backgrounds. "They are attacking reservations in jobs and using the phrase 'Not Suitable' as an excuse. The BJP is playing foul play in power. The BJP is a dominant forces who want to win dishonestly and even tries to influence the court, which acts like a third umpire," he alleged.

The Samajwadi Party chief further alleged that the BJP wanted deprived communities to remain disadvantaged and accused the party of trying to weaken reservation indirectly. "They want deprived communities to give up and remain limited to physical labour so that dominant groups can once again establish supremacy. They want to openly loot the reservation. Since they cannot end the reservation directly, they are adopting indirect methods," he said.

A Call for Social Justice

Taking a swipe at the state government's controversial use of bulldozers for punitive actions, Yadav suggested the machinery be redirected toward social reform. "If the BJP wants to use bulldozers, then it should remove inequality and ensure everyone gets their rightful share and rights," he said.

Reiterating that reservation is a matter of constitutional right rather than charity, Yadav concluded with a sharp personal anecdote regarding systemic prejudice: "Only through reservation can inequality be eradicated. If an individual undertakes developmental work for the marginalised sections, such as constructing expressways, distributing laptops, or generating employment opportunities, their home is subsequently subjected to a ritualistic 'cleansing' with holy Ganges water." (ANI)