Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's Italy visit, accusing him of being detached from India's economic realities. He warned of an "economic storm" while the PM is engaged in "theatrical gimmicks" abroad, ignoring the struggles of common people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of being completely detached from the harsh economic realities facing everyday Indians. In a post on X, Gandhi contrasted the Prime Minister's high-profile diplomatic visit to Italy with the growing financial distress of marginalised communities at home. He alleged that while key demographics, including farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small business owners, are struggling to survive, the top leadership remains engrossed in public relations exercises.

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'Theatrical gimmick': Gandhi on PM's Italy visit

"An economic storm is brewing over our heads, and our Prime Minister is distributing toffees in Italy," Gandhi stated, taking a sharp dig at the PM's international engagements. "Farmers, youth, women, laborers, and small traders are all weeping--the PM is smiling and making Reels, while BJP members are clapping. This is not leadership; this is a theatrical gimmick."

आर्थिक तूफ़ान सर पर है, और हमारे प्रधानमंत्री इटली में टॉफ़ी बाँट रहे हैं! किसान, युवा, महिलाएँ, मज़दूर और छोटे व्यापारी सब रो रहे हैं - PM हंसकर रील बना रहे हैं, और BJP वाले ताली बजा रहे हैं। यह नेतृत्व नहीं, नौटंकी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2026

The remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting Italian PPM Giorgia Meloni a pack of 'Melody' toffees. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. Melody is a term often used on the internet to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.

'Economic storm is brewing'

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking on a foreign visit after announcing austerity measures amid rising inflation and fuel price hike, while accusing him of selling off "India's economic system".

Addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Gandhi slammed the PM for advising the country's public against buying gold and travelling abroad only to embark on a five-nation tour shortly after. Reiterating his warning of an upcoming "economic storm", he alleged that the PM and the government would not be able to save the country.

"Narendra Modi tells the public: Don't buy gold, Don't go abroad, Drive an electric vehicle. Immediately after saying all this, Narendra Modi boards a multi-thousand-crore aircraft and heads abroad, while the public watches silently. Meanwhile, an economic storm is brewing in the country. There will be severe inflation, prices of everything will rise, and there will be a shortage of fertilisers," he said.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you. They will cry and say it's not my fault. I am telling you, the fault lies only with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS because they have destroyed it (the Constitution)," he added.

Questions fuel price hike

Furthermore, the Congress leader questioned the PM over the hike in fuel prices, stating that the government had assured no increase in price before the elections. "Before the elections, it was said that there was no shortage of petrol or gas. Petrol prices will not increase. Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting petrol from India. Ambani buys petrol from Russia and sells it outside, and with that money, they fund PM Narendra Modi. This is the truth," he stated.

His remarks come as PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)