We represent 'One India, United India': NDA resolution

The resolution passed by the NDA included the resolve to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of electing him for a third consecutive term. All members of the NDA expressed unwavering support for PM Modi

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convened a meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate its successful 25 years since its foundation. The meeting saw the participation of 39 alliance parties of NDA. During the gathering, a resolution was proposed by Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which received support from AIADMK's K. Palanisamy and Asom Gana Parishad's Atul Bora. The resolution emphasized that NDA is a leading representative of 'One India. United India' and has promoted good governance and development, involving all sections, regions, and communities.

The NDA's resolution also pledged to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to elect him as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. All constituents of NDA expressed their united commitment to support PM Modi in this journey of development, acknowledging his dedication, hard work, and devotion in propelling India towards unprecedented growth.

The resolution highlighted the NDA's achievements in realizing the vision of "Sewa" (Service), "Sushasan" (Good Governance), and "Gareeb Kalyaan" (Welfare of the Poor) under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi over the last nine years.

Throughout its 25 years of existence, the NDA coalition has prioritized the welfare of the nation and worked diligently towards public welfare, always respecting regional aspirations. The government's key priorities have been strengthening national security, establishing good governance, developing basic infrastructure, improving the living standards of the poor and marginalized, and elevating India's global stature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism during the meeting, foreseeing the BJP-led NDA's return for a third consecutive term in the 2024 elections. He also expressed his ambition for India to become the world's third-largest economy during his next tenure.

