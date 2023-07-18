I.N.D.I.A. Vs NDA: Show of strength by BJP and its allies after Opposition meet sets stage for 2024 showdown

While many of the 38 allies of the BJP are smaller parties with limited influence and with few or no Members of Parliament, the number surpasses the 26-party Opposition tally announced by the Congress.

As the united opposition concluded their meeting and unveiled their collective name "I.N.D.I.A," the BJP initiated its mega gathering of 38 parties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcoming and interacting with the alliance partners.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at the participation of the valued NDA partners from various parts of India, emphasizing the enduring nature of their alliance and their shared objective of national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations.

This gathering marks the first meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in preparation for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for the following year. The opposition had been mocking the meeting since its announcement a few days ago, highlighting its significance.

Following the conclusion of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the participating parties have unveiled their new alliance name - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - with the intention to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). After the crucial meeting concluded, several opposition leaders addressed the media and issued a daring challenge to the Modi-led BJP, urging them to defeat the newly formed "INDIA" alliance.

Significantly, this event marks the first meeting of the NDA during Prime Minister Modi's second term, emphasizing the party's commitment to forging alliances at a time when opposition parties are actively seeking to unite in preparation for the 2024 elections.