    I.N.D.I.A. Vs NDA: Show of strength by BJP and its allies after Opposition meet sets stage for 2024 showdown

    While many of the 38 allies of the BJP are smaller parties with limited influence and with few or no Members of Parliament, the number surpasses the 26-party Opposition tally announced by the Congress.

    NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.: BJP-led parties' show of strength after Opposition unites gets ball rolling for 2024 polls
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    As the united opposition concluded their meeting and unveiled their collective name "I.N.D.I.A," the BJP initiated its mega gathering of 38 parties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcoming and interacting with the alliance partners.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at the participation of the valued NDA partners from various parts of India, emphasizing the enduring nature of their alliance and their shared objective of national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations.

    NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.: BJP-led parties' show of strength after Opposition unites gets ball rolling for 2024 polls AJR

    'Ours is a time tested alliance...' PM Modi tweets after UPA rebrands as 'I.N.D.I.A'

    This gathering marks the first meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in preparation for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for the following year. The opposition had been mocking the meeting since its announcement a few days ago, highlighting its significance.

    While many of the 38 parties are smaller allies with limited influence and few or no Members of Parliament, the number surpasses the 26-party count previously announced by the Congress. This numerical advantage provides the ruling party with a psychological edge that they intend to leverage in the lead-up to the general elections next year.

    Following the conclusion of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the participating parties have unveiled their new alliance name - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - with the intention to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). After the crucial meeting concluded, several opposition leaders addressed the media and issued a daring challenge to the Modi-led BJP, urging them to defeat the newly formed "INDIA" alliance.

    NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.: BJP-led parties' show of strength after Opposition unites gets ball rolling for 2024 polls AJR

    NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meet

    Significantly, this event marks the first meeting of the NDA during Prime Minister Modi's second term, emphasizing the party's commitment to forging alliances at a time when opposition parties are actively seeking to unite in preparation for the 2024 elections.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    'Ours is a time tested alliance...' PM Modi tweets after UPA rebrands as 'I.N.D.I.A'

    Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)

    NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meet

    Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

    De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin

    PV Sindhu drops to World No. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade

    'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

    Bengaluru startup gets 3000 resumes in 48 hours for 1 job; CEO wonders 'How bad is the job market?'

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

