'Ours is a time tested alliance...' PM Modi tweets after UPA rebrands as 'I.N.D.I.A'

The Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru decided to name their front ''I.N.D.I.A". Minutes later, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "Ours is a time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

After the second day of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the parties have revealed the new name for their alliance - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Soon after the key meeting ended, several leaders from the Opposition addressed the media where they dared the Modi-led BJP to defeat "INDIA".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the media said, "NDA, Can you challenge INDIA?" Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen as very optimistic about the meeting as he called the front INDIA as an ideology which will defeat BJP's ideology in the next Lok Sabha election.

Minutes later, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

Coinciding with the Opposition meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also holding a gathering in Delhi, where some new allies are expected to join the ruling BJP-led coalition. A total of 38 parties are slated to attend the Delhi conclave, where the BJP is eager to display a strong show of solidarity. The first NDA meeting of PM Modi's second term will take place at this event, underscoring the party's dedication to creating coalitions at a time when the opposition parties are actively attempting to unite ahead of the 2024 elections.

