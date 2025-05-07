Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reaffirmed his party's stand to support the Indian government in its action against terrorism. He suggested a need to remain alert amid the esclating tensions.



"The Samajwadi party is with the government in their decisions against terrorism. When the roots are attacked, the branches will eventually fall. We have to remain alert since we can't afford to make a mistake in protecting our borders and the country. We have full faith in our armed forces. They are the ones protecting us," Yadav told reporters during a press conference.



He stated that Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav would attend the all-party meeting called by the Indian government and provide

suggestions.



"SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will attend the all-party meeting and make suggestions on behalf of our party. Some people used to say this was a new type of war in which the army would not be required. The consequence of this was that Agniveer was implemented as a temporary system. Why are the same people now adopting traditional methods?" Yadav said.



With India's defence forces having carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it.



The all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament Library Building.



"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and other concerned government officials of various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.



The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal attended the meeting. Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh were also present.



The Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the said states were also present in the meeting with Home Minister Shah.



This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, under which nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).



India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)



