A Bangladeshi terror module handler, Shabbir, used Signal to direct operatives in India, sending funds for weapons and PDFs for anti-India posters. The Lashkar-linked cell had a base in Kolkata, leading to arrests in TN and West Bengal.

Handler's Modus Operandi

Delhi Police sources on Monday revealed that the handler of the recently busted Bangladeshi terror module maintained regular contact with operatives through the encrypted messaging platform Signal. According to sources, the Anti-India posters that surfaced in Delhi and Kolkata were printed in Kolkata after the poster PDF was sent from Bangladesh by the handler, identified as Shabbir.

Kolkata Base and Funding

Investigators said the Lashkar-linked module had set up a base in Kolkata on Shabbir's instructions and had rented a house on the outskirts of the city for around Rs 8,000 per month. Sources further disclosed that Shabbir transferred over Rs 80,000 to the module for the procurement of weapons, with additional funds expected. The accused remained in continuous touch with the handler via the Signal app, with Umar Farooq of Malda acting as the primary point of contact.

Cross-Country Terror Plot

Police sources added that the handler was planning to bring six Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu to Kolkata. After carrying out terror strikes, the plan was to move all seven operatives back to Bangladesh. Further investigation is underway.

Arrests in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, eight suspects, including a Bangladeshi citizen, were arrested for planning a major terrorist plot in Tamil Nadu at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Bangladeshi terrorist organisations. Earlier, six accused, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal, from Tamil Nadu, were arrested and taken to Delhi. Dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from the suspects.

Suspects' Cover and Seized Items

Delhi Police stated that the accused were posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Two accused were arrested from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. They were reportedly working in the garment industry while concealing their identities using fake Aadhaar cards. A total of eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were seized during the operation.

Further Arrests and Ongoing Probe

The suspects, suspected of aiding terrorists, conducted reconnaissance of several cities. Posters of "Free Kashmir" were put up in Delhi. Later, two more arrests were made from West Bengal. Delhi Police are in the process of bringing all the suspects from Tamil Nadu to the national capital for further investigation. (ANI)