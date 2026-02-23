Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara accused opposition parties of raising the Dalit CM slogan to hide their own shortcomings, stating it is the Congress High Command's prerogative to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister at the appropriate time.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday accused the opposition parties of raising the slogan of a Dalit Chief Minister to cover up their own shortcoming, asserting that it is the Congress party that makes Dalits Chief Minister and only the High Command decides on the timing of such an appointment. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara also addressed the ongoing discussion regarding conducting student elections in colleges and regarding the war of words between former CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics.

Dalit CM Slogan an 'Opposition Ploy'

On the discussion around the Dalit Chef Minister, Parameshwara dismissed it as an opposition move to cover up their own shortcomings. "This is all the handiwork of the opposition parties. To cover up their own shortcomings, the opposition has raised the slogan of a Dalit Chief Minister. Isn't our Chief Minister governing? Isn't the administration functioning? It is the opposition that is unnecessarily bringing in the Dalit CM factor," Parameshwara said.

He further emphasized that it is congress party that provides opportunities to Dalits to become chief ministers. "It is the Congress party that makes Dalits the Chief Minister -- who else does it? The High Command will decide when a Dalit Chief Minister should be appointed," Parameshwara said.

Decision on Student Elections Awaits Cabinet Nod

On the question regarding conducting student elections in colleges, Parameshwara said the decision will be taken in the Cabinet. "Earlier, when K.H. Ranganath was the Higher Education Minister, clashes took place in some colleges and universities. At that time, elections to student unions were stopped. When I was the Higher Education Minister, we had banned syndicate elections. Now, there is again a discussion about conducting student union elections. We have to see what decision will be taken in the Cabinet," Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara on Siddaramaiah-Kumaraswamy Feud

Regarding the war of words between CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics, Parameshwara declines to respond, citing their past association. "I cannot respond to this. Siddaramaiah was earlier in the JD(S) and was its president. Later, he was expelled from the party. We do not know what all issues exist between them. I cannot comment on the exchange of words between the two," Parameshwara said.