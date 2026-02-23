Udhayanidhi Stalin hails his father, CM MK Stalin, as a national leader who can guide the opposition against the BJP. Meanwhile, MK Stalin expresses confidence in a 'very big victory' for the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

MK Stalin a 'Guide for the Nation', Says Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday asserted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has emerged as a leader whose guidance is sought by leaders across India.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the DMK Youth Wing Secretary, said about his father, "MK Stalin is a leader who guides not just Tamil Nadu but the entire country. Several opposition leaders across India believe that a democratic battle against the BJP must be led under MK Stalin's leadership."

DMK Confident of Victory, Cites Voter List Protection

Udhayanidhi's remarks come amid the backdrop of seat-sharing talks between the DMK and the Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls On Saturday, MK Stalin said that the DMK has worked hard to ensure that voters are not removed from the electoral list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Addressing the southern zone BLA-2, BLC and BDA training conference at Kalaignar Thidal in Madurai, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Chief Minister said, "Through SIR, many voters were removed in various parts of India. The DMK worked hard to ensure that voters were not removed in Tamil Nadu."

'Centre Fears Us': Stalin Rallies Cadres for 'Big Victory'

Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre "feared" the DMK. Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre "feared" the DMK." "The DMK is a party that was formed by the people and for the people. We are all the blood of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. That is why there is a fear that if they touch us, Tamil Nadu will strike back in response. Since 2019, victory has been with our alliance. In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, we won across Tamil Nadu. Compared to then, we are now implementing many more schemes for the people. Therefore, this time, I am expecting a very big victory. I say this with confidence in the happiness of the people and the hard work of the party cadres. When you are there, I have no fear. It is us," he added.

Further, he asked the Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) and Booth Level Committee (BLC) members to continue to approach voters during the election campaign. (ANI)