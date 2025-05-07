New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the party expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair all-party meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, following the precise strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. Jairam Ramesh informed that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting from party's side.



"Immediately after the Pahalgam attack, we asked for an all-party meeting. The government called one on 24 April; we expected the Prime Minister to attend, but for some reason, he couldn't. Tomorrow's all-party meeting is being called after a powerful and decisive Operation Sindoor. Our LoP in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, both will be attending the meeting. We expect the Prime Minister to chair the meeting," Ramesh said.

Calling for unity and solidarity, Jairam Ramesh lauded Armed forces for this "unprecedented" operation.

"This is the time for unity and solidarity... Operation Sindoor has attacked terrorist camps in Pakistan, and we applaud the armed forces for this operation. This is an unprecedented operation... As a gesture of unity and solidarity," Ramesh said. The central government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday after Indian Armed forces dismantled nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday morning. The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.



While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training. India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

