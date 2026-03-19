A man allegedly found a piece of glass in a dark chocolate from Swiggy's brand Noice, raising food safety concerns among consumers.

A man allegedly found a piece of glass in a dark chocolate from Swiggy's brand Noice, raising food safety concerns among consumers. A user @DealsDhamaka took to his X handle, and shared the “shocking incident” online. He wrote one of his followers, @Pras_SwiftMojo, ordered the dark chocolate from Instamart, and he is amplifying the issue on social media to question the brand, calling it "shameful."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Shocking incident! This is a dark chocolate from NOICE. Do you notice anything unusual? Look closely... a piece of glass. One of my followers @Pras_SwiftMojo ordered this dark chocolate from Instamart (Swiggy’s brand NOICE). While he was eating it, he broke a piece to give to his child. The child immediately returned it, saying something had pricked him. To his absolute shock, there was a piece of glass embedded inside the chocolate,” he wrote.

He added, “This is extremely concerning and unacceptable; food safety should never be compromised. Shameful.”

Scroll to load tweet…

The customer, @Pras_SwiftMojo, also commented on the post, writing, "Thanks @DealsDhamaka, just wanted to ensure it reaches people and not for any farming. Brands don't have the accountability and wanted to make sure they serve quality as they claim on the labels."

Scroll to load tweet…

Brand responds

Noice responded to the post from its official X handle, calling the incident "concerning" and stating that it was being investigated as a priority. "Hi Vineeth, this is concerning, and such consumer safety complaints are taken very seriously. We have reached out to the customer for details and are investigating this on priority with the manufacturing partner and across the supply chain," Noice wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

Swiggy introduced Noice, a private-label packaged food brand on its Instamart platform, around August 2025.