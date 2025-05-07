Saffron hits Rs 5 lakh/kg after Pahalgam attack: 5 cheaper alternatives you can try
Saffron prices have skyrocketed to Rs 5 lakh per kg following the Pahalgam attack. While saffron is a prized spice, several affordable alternatives can deliver similar flavor and color to your dishes.
| Published : May 07 2025, 12:39 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Freepik
Saffron Prices Surge After Pahalgam Attack
Saffron, a fragrant and flavorful ingredient used in various dishes, has seen its price soar to Rs 5 lakh per kg after the Pahalgam attack.
26
Image Credit : Freepik
Healthy and Tasty Saffron Alternatives
Saffron is expensive. For a budget-friendly option, try saffron-flavored essence. It's cheaper and offers a similar taste and aroma.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Marigold Petals
Marigold petals impart a saffron-like hue to recipes. Use dried petals in fusion dishes, adding saffron essence for flavor.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Food Coloring + Rose Water
Add saffron-colored food coloring to your dish for the desired hue. Use rose or kewra water for aroma.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Saffron Powder
Saffron threads are pricey. Opt for affordable saffron powder, offering similar taste and fragrance.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Turmeric
For a saffron-like yellow tint in sweets or biryani, use a pinch of turmeric mixed with milk. Mango turmeric is even better.
Top Stories