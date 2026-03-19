BJP MP Kangana Ranaut faced backlash from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for her 'tapori' remark against Rahul Gandhi. Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Gandhi's character and respect for women.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Ranaut's Remark

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Thursday slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her 'tapori' remark against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi is a person who respects women. The women see him as a brother. Kangana Ranaut uses such language in an attempt to become like Smriti Irani," he said.

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Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that personal or political disagreements do not justify such "wrong" allegations. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this for Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji's commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leadership."

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Congress MP Jothimani said, "I think Kangana Ranaut needs some urgent medical help. Something is terribly wrong with her. Maybe because her movies are not doing well, she might be in some kind of depression. That is why she's making these kinds of statements. She's someone who does not have any understanding of politics or the public... I think you don't need to give importance to such people's comments. Rahul Gandhi is what he is... Who is Kangana Ranaut to judge Rahul Gandhi?"

What Kangana Ranaut Said

Kangana Ranaut questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews. Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame." (ANI)