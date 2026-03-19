Congress's Margherita assembly candidate Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy, citing his father and former MP Pradyut Bordoloi's recent move to the BJP. He stated this was to avoid confusion over his commitment to the party.

In a major setback for the Congress party, Margherita assembly constituency candidate Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP.

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Prateek Bordoloi Explains Withdrawal

In a letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said that his continued candidacy will create confusion among the people and the party regarding his commitment after his father resigned from the party. "With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency. In the present circumstances, following my father's decision to join another political party. I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate. I believe that the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party's candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," the letter read.

Stating that the decision remains purely respectful for the party, Prateek requested to continue working for the constituency in "whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate." "My decision is guided purely by my respect for the organisation and my desire to uphold the values and discipline of the Congress party. However, I wish to reiterate that my faith in the ideals of the Congress remains unwavering. I will continue to work for the party and for the development of Margherita in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate," he wrote.

Prateek highlighted his long-term association with the party and its role in shaping his political thinking. He recognised Congress as the platform he had been given to serve people and thanked the party leadership for their "trust and encouragement." "I have had the privilege of being associated with the Indian National Congress from a very young age, and the ideals of the party have always shaped my political thinking and commitment to public life. The Congress has given me the platform to serve people and to believe in a vision of inclusive development and secular democracy. I remain grateful to the party leadership for the trust and encouragement extended to me over the years," Prateek wrote in the letter.

Father's Defection to BJP

This comes after Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from his Lok Sabha seat after quitting the party and joined the BJP. He said that his decision was driven by persistent internal humiliation and a lack of support from the party leadership. He clarified that the resignation stemmed from "multiple issues" as opposed to a singular ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

Referring to a specific Assam Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, Pradyut Bordoloi said he felt hurt after Imran Masood dismissed his allegations against a candidate whom he accused of running a criminal nexus, as "fabricated". "For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he told the media.

Series of Defections Hit Assam Congress

Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades.

Assam Election Schedule

The developments come as Assam prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections. For all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)