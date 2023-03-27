Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We are worried about his safety': Atiq Ahmed's sister fears for his life; check details

    Fearing for her brother's life, Atiq Ahmed's sister, Ayesha Noori, said the police may, in high probability, gun down Atiq. She also said she has been following the police convoy taking Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj, from Sabarmati.

    Atiq Ahmed was on Sunday (March 26) taken out of Gujarat's Sabarmati jail and is set to reach Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by today (March 27) evening amid tight security arrangements. A team of the Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad city to take him to Prayagraj where he will be produced before a court on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused.

    Amid this, the jailed gangster and his family have expressed fears that Atiq Ahmed would be killed like that of gangster Vikas Dubey.

    In July 2020, Dubey was gunned down by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police shortly after a police SUV in which he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned under mysterious circumstances on a highway. The police later claimed that the gangster tried to flee.

    Speaking to reporters as he was whisked away by security personnel, Atiq said, "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)." Upon being asked by reporters if he fears for his life, Atiq Ahmed, referring to an encounter, said he is aware of the police's plans.

    Fearing for her brother's life, Atiq Ahmed's sister, Ayesha Noori, said the police may, in high probability, gun down Atiq. She also said she has been following the police convoy taking Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj, from Sabarmati.

    Ahmed's brother, Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is lodged in Bareilly jail is also being taken to Prayagraj by a separate police team. He left the jail at about 10 am, officials said.

