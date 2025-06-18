Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala, with orange and yellow alerts issued for several districts. The State Disaster Management Authority advises residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines.

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest weather forecast indicates continued heavy rainfall across Kerala, with multiple districts placed under weather alerts by the State Disaster Management Authority.

Orange and yellow alerts issued

An orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain, remains in effect for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued in nine districts across the state, signaling the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall.

The districts under yellow alert include Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. Meanwhile, Palakkad, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts are expected to experience isolated heavy showers, though they are not yet under formal alert status.

Disaster management authority issues guidelines

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority released the district-wise weather warnings on Tuesday evening. Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities if necessary. Officials have also urged people in yellow alert districts to exercise caution due to the possibility of rain-related damage.