In a major move to make voter services faster and easier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new system to ensure that Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) are delivered within 15 days of a new voter enrolment or any update in a voter’s details.

Earlier, it usually took more than a month for people to receive their voter ID cards. Now, thanks to this new initiative, the delivery time has been cut almost in half.

New system with real-time tracking

This improved delivery process is part of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) introduced by the Election Commission. It allows for real-time tracking of voter ID cards from the moment they are generated by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to their final delivery through the Department of Posts (DoP).

Voters will also receive SMS updates at every stage, so they can easily know the status of their card.

Backed by new ECINet platform

The system is powered by a new IT module on ECINet, a digital platform recently launched by the ECI. This platform replaces the older system by streamlining and reworking the full process to make it quicker and more transparent.

To ensure smooth coordination, the India Post's Application Programming Interface (API) has been integrated with ECINet. This step allows for seamless delivery of the voter ID cards while maintaining the security of personal data.

A move for better voter services

The initiative is among several reforms introduced in the past four months under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi. These reforms aim to make electoral services more efficient, inclusive, and citizen-focused.

The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democratic processes by ensuring timely, transparent, and secure services for all electors across India.