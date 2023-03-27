Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangster Atiq Ahmed's convoy enters Uttar Pradesh amid tight security

    The gangster is being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad by the Uttar Pradesh police for a court case.

    Gangster Atiq Ahmed's convoy enters Uttar Pradesh amid tight security
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Police convoy, which is escorting mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail, has reached Jhansi Police Lines. The convoy has been taking halts along the way.   

    The convoy halted briefly in Shivpuri district (more than 300 km from Bhopal) at around 8 am before reaching Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

    The gangster is being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad by the Uttar Pradesh police for a court case. On Sunday, a team of Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security at around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities, officials had said. 

    Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019. He was shifted there following a Supreme Court after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault on a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in UP.

    He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. After stepping out of Sabarmati central jail, Ahmed on Sunday expressed fear that he might be murdered.

    "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Ahmed had told media persons outside the prison while being whisked away in a police vehicle by security personnel 

    BJP Lok Sabha MP Subrat Pathak had said he would not be surprised if mafia Atiq Ahmed's vehicle overturned like that of gangster Vikas Dubey. Dubey was gunned down in July 2020 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police shortly after a police SUV in which he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned under mysterious circumstances on a highway. Police claimed that he had tried to flee. 

    High security in jail

    Meanwhile, a high-security barrack of Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail has been made ready for Ahmed. It is believed that Ahmed will be kept alone in this barrack, which has a capacity of 30 prisoners. Outside this barrack, only those captive guards will be deployed who are equipped with body-worn cameras. 

    According to officials, he will be kept in an isolation cell in the high-security barrack. The cell is equipped with CCTV cameras where he will be under police surveillance for 24 hours. All his footage and live recordings from jail will be available to the Lucknow headquarter, making monitoring easier. Special police personnel have been selected to avoid lapse in the jail.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air AJR

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air

    Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations AJR

    Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state AJR

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state

    Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges AJR

    Punjab Police arrest woman from Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide; new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre AJR

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit RBA

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit

    Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden boxing World Championships gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden World Championships gold

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie Nick Jonas exhibits daddy-daughter matching shoes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style RBA

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon