    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet

    Apart from the Congress, the Trinamool and the BRS, there were other leaders from 14 other outfits at the meeting, which is being as a significant statement of opposition unity in the face of furore over Rahul Gandhi being removed from the Lok Sabha. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Congress' call for a joint meeting of opposition leaders in Parliament Monday (March 27) over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha witnessed two surprise attendees, Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar of the Trinamool, which has remained largely aloof from Congress-led attempts to unite the opposition and challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Their presence was noted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who said his party 'welcome(s) anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and (the) Constitution, (and to) safeguard the people'.

    Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "I thank everyone who supported this… I thanked everyone yesterday and thank them today as well."

    The leaders were seen in Kharge's office, with the Congress' representatives wearing black shirts as a sign of protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

    The TMC leaders' presence in Congress' meet has raised eyebrows. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distances herself from the Congress despite widespread calls for the opposition to unite and take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    Earlier this month, the West Bengal CM even accused the Congress of forming an 'unholy alliance' with the BJP to defeat her party in Bengal; this was after the TMC lost the Sagardighi by-election to the Congress. " BJP transferred its votes to Congress," she declared.

    The Congress leader was booted out after a court in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat convicted him of criminal defamation in the 'Modi surname' case.

    The opposition has rallied around the Congress and Rahul Gandhi after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, accusing the ruling party of trying to silence their voices by targeting a prominent face.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
