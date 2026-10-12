Delhi Police released a video showing detained Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke being informed of his grandmother’s death. Police claim they offered travel assistance, which he declined, to counter allegations of withholding the news.

A video released by Delhi Police showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke being informed about his grandmother’s death has triggered a fresh exchange between the police and the political pressure group. The footage captures the moment a woman officer conveys the news while Dipke is in detention ahead of a planned protest in the national capital.

“Sir, I want to share some information... it is unfortunate news... we are very sorry for that. Your grandmother has died,” the officer tells him in the video.

Dipke initially remains silent, lowering his head and placing both hands over it as he processes the news. After a few tense seconds, he responds, “I see”.

Watch the video here:

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A male officer then offers to arrange transportation if Dipke wishes to attend his grandmother’s funeral. “Sir, if you have made up your mind to attend your grandmother’s funeral, we would arrange for whatever transportation you want,” the officer says.

When asked whether he would stay, Dipke replies, “I will stay.” The officer asks again whether he does not want to leave, but Dipke repeats his decision.

The officers also offer to connect him with family members through an official phone number. Dipke says he cannot remember any number. After being told that the funeral would take place the following day, he says he would not be able to attend.

Why Did Delhi Police Release The Video?

Police released the footage to counter claims that Dipke had not been informed about the death. According to the police, the news was conveyed sensitively, and assistance was offered to help him return to his hometown in Maharashtra for the last rites. They said he had declined the offer at the time.

Dipke, however, disputed the account and raised concerns about his access to a phone and legal assistance during detention.

“I had requested to let me speak to my cousin who lives with my grandmother. Asked for my phone just for a couple of minutes so I could at least take out the number of my cousin. Why didn't Delhi Police let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with a lawyer, which was again denied,” he wrote on X.

He also alleged that police asked him to call his father around 3:30 am and tell him that he would be going to jail for a long time.

“At 3:30 in the morning, Delhi Police asked me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I'll be going to jail for a long time. The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?” he alleged.

Detention Ahead Of CJP’s Protest

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained after arriving in Delhi by plane on Saturday. The group had planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities, including concerns linked to voter-list revision.

The detentions came amid a wider police crackdown on CJP supporters and opposition figures ahead of the protest. The three leaders were later released.

After his release, Dipke travelled to his hometown in Maharashtra to attend his grandmother’s last rites. CJP has maintained that it will continue its protest campaign.

The video has brought the circumstances of Dipke’s detention and the conflicting accounts of the police and the CJP back into focus. While police say they informed him and offered travel assistance, Dipke’s allegations centre on his inability to contact relatives and a lawyer during the period of detention.