West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the Rs 313.30 crore PMCSPY scheme for tea workers. It includes components for education (Rs 177 cr), healthcare (Rs 72 cr), and infrastructure like resting sheds (Rs 63 cr) in North Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) with a total financial allocation of Rs 313.30 crore aimed at improving education, healthcare and welfare infrastructure for tea garden workers in North Bengal.

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In a post on X, Adhikari said the State Level Committee had finalised the implementation plan for the scheme, which seeks to bring comprehensive development to tea garden workers and their families. "We are committed to the comprehensive welfare, development of health and educational parameters of our hard-working tea garden workers of North Bengal. To ensure expeditious and smooth progress, our State Level Committee recently finalised the implementation plan for the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' (PMCSPY) scheme," Adhikari said.

Scheme Components and Allocation

According to the Chief Minister, the scheme includes three key components. Under the Cha Shramik Shiksha Yojana (CSSY), Rs 177 crore has been earmarked to strengthen educational infrastructure and improve learning opportunities for families of tea workers.

The Cha Shramik Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (CSSSY) has been allocated Rs 72 crore to upgrade healthcare facilities and enhance medical services across tea garden regions.

Additionally, Rs 63 crore has been sanctioned under the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana (CSAY) for the construction of 321 resting sheds, including 88 in the hills and 233 in the plains. The facilities will be equipped with off-grid solar power, clean drinking water, seating arrangements and ceramic-floored toilets.

Implementation and Coordination

Adhikari said the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) will serve as the nodal implementing agency and will coordinate with the Health Department, Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission and district administrations for smooth execution.

"Our Government remains steadfast in its dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the Tea Garden Workers," he added.

Earlier, on July 1, the West Bengal government launched the Annapurna Scheme, under which financial assistance was transferred to women beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while also rolling out the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Act in the state. (ANI)