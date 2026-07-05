Sculptor Saravanan created an El Nino awareness sand sculpture at Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The initiative, in collaboration with local authorities, aims to educate the public on the risks of the 'Super El Nino' year.

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): At a time when India is reeling under the effects of El Nino, to create awareness among the people, a sculptor, Saravanan, has erected an El Nino awareness sand sculpture at the Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram.

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To protect the people from the effects of El Nino and raise awareness about the potential environmental and economic impacts of the "Super El Nino" year, on behalf of the Ramanathapuram District Collector and the Rameswaram Municipality, the sculptor from Paramakudi stepped forward and created the sand sculpture, which was appreciated by the tourists and the public.

El Nino Awareness Through Art

Speaking to ANI on the initiative, sculptor Saravanan highlighted the risks the phenomenon poses to the region's primary sectors, particularly the marine ecosystem and farming. "The World Meteorological Organisation and the Indian Meteorological Department have jointly declared 2026 a Super El Nino year. This will affect agriculture, coral reefs in the sea will lose their character, and fisheries will be affected," Saravanan said.

The artist further stated that the project was a collaborative effort with the local authorities to educate the public. "To create awareness, on the instructions of the Ramanathapuram District Collector, with the help of the Rameswaram Municipal Commissioner, I am creating awareness by creating a sand sculpture," he added.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a natural weather phenomenon in which sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise by several degrees Celsius above normal. It alters wind circulation and rainfall patterns around the world, causing severe droughts or excessive flooding in many areas.

The Spanish word El Nino means "Christ Child". Peruvian fishermen named it after the temperature change in the Pacific Ocean that occurred around Christmas in December.

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that 'El Nino' will intensify between July and September and could cause severe weather changes worldwide. This could lead to severe heat waves, droughts and very heavy rains.

The United Nations (UN) has confirmed that this is likely to develop into a strong event as sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean continue to rise. This El Nino effect is likely to cause temperature increases and changes in monsoon rainfall in India in general. The global meteorological centres have advised taking precautionary measures in the agriculture and health sectors. (ANI)