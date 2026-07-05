BJP's Prakash Reddy criticised the INDIA bloc for writing to the CJI regarding the Special Intensive Revision, calling the move 'objectionable'. He suggested the opposition focus on appointing booth-level agents instead of 'throwing mud'.

BJP Slams Opposition's Letter to CJI as 'Objectionable'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Sunday criticised the INDIA bloc for writing to the Chief Justice of India regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and dismissed the opposition's move, describing it as 'objectionable'. Speaking to ANI, Prakash Reddy suggested that political parties should instead focus on strengthening their grassroots presence by appointing booth-level agents, adding, "nothing will come of this letter." He said, "The Congress Party has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India. Writing to the Chief Justice is more objectionable than anything else. On this matter, the Chief Justice has already heard cases relating to the SIR, in connection with Bengal, Bihar, and most other states. Yet today, once again, the Congress Party has written to the Chief Justice about the SIR, which is objectionable. Writing to the Chief Justice will not achieve anything."

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BJP Spokesperson further accused the opposition of "throwing mud" at constitutional institutions like the Election Commission instead of actively participating in the democratic process. "Instead, you should appoint your BLAs to ensure that every voter enrolled is a genuine voter on the electoral roll. Rather than taking responsibility and getting involved, you are simply throwing mud at the Election Commission and the BJP, and now writing to the Chief Justice. Nothing will come of this letter," Reddy added.

INDIA Bloc Cites 'Eroded' Faith in Electoral System

The INDIA bloc parties, including the AAM Aadmi Party and the DMK, have come together to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. The bloc has written a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India raising their concerns. Sources told ANI that hectic talks behind the scenes led by major parties of the INDIA bloc managed to get the signatures of the DMK and AAP in the joint letter.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc's letter to the Chief Justice of India raises "specific concerns" over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged a "partisan manner" in which the poll body has been functioning. Jairam Ramesh alleged "theft of votes and seats", claiming public faith in the electoral system has "severely eroded." He also linked the issue to the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi donation embezzlement, calling it a case of "vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft" under a "triple-engine" government. "It addresses specific concerns regarding the 'SIR' process and the partisan manner in which the Election Commission of India has been functioning. It deals with the theft of both votes and seats occurring today, and the fact that the faith people once had in our electoral system has severely eroded," he told ANI.

He further alleged that people have come to believe that election results are "fixed in advance." "People have come to believe that election results are fixed in advance... There is no doubt that our Constitution and our electoral system are under attack... If election results are predetermined, what is the point of holding elections?," Jairam Ramesh added.

'Triple-Engine' Theft Allegation

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress leader accused him of "hypocrisy" and alleged the poll body was acting on the directions of the central government. "It seems Gyanesh Kumar has been afflicted by the malady of hypocrisy... His conduct in West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana indicates that the Election Commission takes orders from the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he alleged.

Jairam Ramesh also linked the issue to the alleged irregularities in Ayodhya, referring to the ongoing probe into the Ram Mandir donation case. "Incidentally, there is also the theft of donations taking place in Ayodhya. This is a 'triple-engine' government where vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft happen," Jairam Ramesh added. (ANI)