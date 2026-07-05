Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das called for strict punishment, including capital punishment, for those guilty in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. He praised the UP administration's swift action.

'Heinous Crime': Trust Member Calls for Capital Punishment

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Sunday said the administration's action in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case was appropriate and called for strict punishment for the guilty.

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Speaking to ANI, Das said, "The action taken by the administration is appropriate. Whatever verdict is delivered will be the right one. The Chief Minister ensured the culprits were caught, otherwise, they might never have been found."

He added that continued action by authorities would help prevent such incidents in the future. "If the administration continues to take action, such thefts will cease. It is right to imprison anyone found guilty in this matter; even capital punishment is warranted. Stealing from Ram Mandir is a heinous crime. Once they are imprisoned and face the gallows, everything will be set right," Dinendra Das added.

The Trust member also asserted that temple operations remain unaffected amid the controversy. "Worship is proceeding smoothly. Rituals are performed on time. There is complete transparency regarding donations now. No one takes any money. Anyone found guilty will be removed, and every effort will be made to penalise them," he added.

Spiritual Leader Lauds UP Govt's Swift Action

On Saturday, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan addressed the recent allegations surrounding the theft of offerings at prominent religious sites, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the Badrinath Dham, saying that absolute truth must be brought to light.

Speaking to ANI, the spiritual leader lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's swift response to the Ayodhya incident and called for a transparent, time-bound investigation into the emerging reports from Badrinath.

Highlighting the efficiency of the UP administration, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Regarding the theft of offerings at the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the head of the UP govt, CM Yogi, immediately took action and ordered an inquiry, setting a 15-day timeframe. However, the investigation was completed within 10 days; those involved were immediately sent to jail, and the probe is ongoing."

He further noted the government's responsiveness to public concerns, stating, "In light of the complaints, a decision was promptly made to extend the inquiry period by 15 days, and the investigation continues."

SIT Probe Update: Arrests Made, Trustees Resign

On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested.

Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.

Ayodhya Police is likely to interrogate the accused currently in custody on Sunday. (ANI)

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