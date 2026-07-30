West Bengal CM Suvendhu Adhikari says his govt prioritises education, unlike the previous one. He said his govt has adopted the National Education Policy. The state also announced no coercive action will be taken against NEET student protestors.

CM Adhikari slams previous govt for neglecting education

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari on Wednesday said the state government is prioritising education and health along with government employment and industrial growth, while accusing the previous government of neglecting the education sector.

Speaking about the education system, Adhikari said, "An education system involves a multitude of issues, ranging from the syllabus to mid-day meals, dropouts to teacher recruitment, and infrastructure to sports grounds." He said that the previous government had ignored these issues.

"The previous government, particularly regarding government and government-aided schools, ignored these issues. They practised discrimination and failed to pay attention to them. Their priorities lay in appeasement, corruption, and the distribution of 'tolls' (extortion money)," Adhikari said. He said the current government has shifted its focus towards key sectors, "In contrast, the current government prioritizes education and health, alongside government employment and industrial growth."

"That is why we have adopted the National Education Policy. 800 schools have been approved. We have initiated a process to upgrade every school," he added.

No coercive action against NEET protesters

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced that it would not take any coercive action against students who participated in a recent protest over the NEET (UG) paper leak issue. However, the government also clarified that the protection would not apply to people with criminal antecedents.

In a statement issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the government said the decision was taken after examining all aspects of the case and in view of the Supreme Court's order passed on July 28 in the matter of Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Ors.

"After due consideration, the government has decided that no coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination," the statement said, adding that the protection would not extend to "persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of the Hon'ble Court.

West Bengal government also said that one case has been registered on the complaint of the Police in connection with the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination, and 16 persons have been arrested in connection with the case as of 6 pm on July 26. (ANI)

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