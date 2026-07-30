Floods have ravaged 180 villages in Assam's Golaghat district, impacting 52,000 families. Despite relief efforts, residents whose homes and livelihoods are destroyed seek a special economic package and a permanent drainage system.

Floods have wreaked havoc across multiple villages under the Dergaon legislative constituency in Assam's Golaghat district. The disaster has severely impacted areas including Kapuhatting, N-Pamuwa, Rajanakhat, Kharjan, Mahatgaon, and Kumargaon under the Kuliyapani and Kamarbandha panchayats within the Golaghat revenue circle.

Across the district, a total of 180 villages have been affected, leaving approximately 52,000 families grappling with the crisis. The floods have left a large number of houses completely submerged and massive tracts of agricultural land ruined in the Kuliyapani and Kamarbandha panchayats.

Lingering Devastation and Relief Efforts

Although water levels have receded slightly, many families are still forced to live in relief camps as most mud houses remain uninhabitable. Several homes are still filled with mud and water, with their foundations and floors extensively damaged. The Assam government continues to ensure a steady supply of food, drinking water, and essential daily commodities to those staying in relief camps. In line with departmental guidelines, authorities are distributing necessary provisions such as rice, lentils, salt, and oil, along with medicines, animal fodder, phenyl, and bleaching powder. Additionally, various voluntary organisations and institutions have stepped forward to assist the victims. In Mahatgaon alone, 384 families have been affected, where essential arrangements at the relief camp remain active.

Residents Plead for Permanent Solutions

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected regions, toured various relief camps, interacted with displaced residents, and took stock of their grievances. Despite receiving relief material, affected residents emphasise that temporary aid is not enough to resolve their crisis. With their homes, agricultural lands, and livelihoods destroyed, starting life afresh has become immensely challenging. Consequently, locals have urged the central government to announce a special economic package for the region and provide special financial assistance of INR 10 to 12 lakh to each affected family.

Calls for Improved Drainage Systems

According to locals, the Kuliyapani region is a vast low-lying waterlogged area where runoff water from hilly terrains like Makrang and Giladhari accumulates. However, due to the narrow channels of the Kuliyapani and Takatanga rivers, timely drainage is hindered, causing the region to face severe flooding year after year. Residents assert that developing alternative routes or an improved drainage system for water outflow could largely resolve this long-standing issue. Meanwhile, the district administration remains in regular contact with the affected families, closely monitoring the situation as many are yet to return to their homes.

Dhurbo Das, a resident, told ANI, "The flood has caused massive damage in our area. Many families have lost their homes, agricultural land, and sources of income. Even after the water receded, people are struggling because houses are still damaged and unfit for living. Relief materials have helped us survive, but we need permanent solutions, proper drainage systems, and financial assistance to rebuild our lives. We request the government to take immediate steps so that people do not suffer the same crisis every year."

Gobin Das, resident, told ANI, "The flood has affected our lives badly. Our houses have been damaged, agricultural fields are destroyed, and many families are still unable to return home. The relief provided by the government and organisations has given us some support, but rebuilding our lives will require more help. We request the authorities to provide financial assistance and take permanent measures to control flooding in our area."

CM Sarma Highlights BJP's Relief Contributions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP and the families of its karyakartas have contributed relief materials, including 1.8 lakh Mekhela Chadors, 1.8 lakh T-shirts, and 1.5 lakh mosquito nets, for flood-affected families in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the relief initiative has been funded entirely through contributions from grassroots-level BJP workers. "The BJP and the families of our Karyakarta contributed almost 1,80,000 Mekhela Chador, 1,80,000 T-shirts, and 1,50,000 mosquito nets for the flood-affected families of Assam. This effort is entirely from the party, and the amount has been collected from the grassroots-level Karyakarta. This small help will, I think, be accepted by the people in those four districts. We will continue our effort as a party to help the flood victims in the days to come," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the relief materials will be distributed among flood-affected families in four districts of the state and added that the BJP would continue extending assistance to those affected by the floods in the coming days. (ANI)