Chandra, the personal assistant of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead near Madhyamgram in an incident of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The ECI had earlier issued a stern directive to ensure 'zero tolerance' for such violence.

In an incident of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Chandra, the personal assistant of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead near Madhyamgram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader confirmed on Wednesday. Further details on the incident are awaited.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Adhikari Downplays Violence Allegations

Addressing the post-poll violence, Suvendu Adhikari had earlier downplayed allegations against the BJP. Adhikari challenged critics to provide specific details, while the West Bengal BJP warned against TMC's "Gunda Vahini" impersonating its workers to create chaos. Addressing mediapersons, Adhikari said, "Tell me where all it is happening, tell me the number of area, the Police Station area, Assembly, district - the outgoing LoP is ready to answer all questions...100 FIRs have not been lodged. DGP told me 50-60 complaints were received; they were small complaints."

BJP's Victory and Government Formation

Suvendu Adhikari is a candidate in the race for the CM post after the BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal. Repeating Nandigram of 2021, Suvendu Adhikari had defeated the outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The BJP, which scored a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats, is going ahead with its plans for government formation. It will be the first BJP government in Bengal. Trinamool Congress (TMC) was able to secure just 80 seats, ending their 15-year rule in the State.