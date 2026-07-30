The SFI staged a protest in Shimla against the detention of Aishe Ghosh and demanded the dissolution of the NTA over alleged exam paper leaks. SFI's Anil Thakur accused the Centre of authoritarianism and breaking its promises to students.

The students, led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, condemning the alleged detention of Aishe Ghosh by the Delhi Police and demanding the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) over repeated allegations of examination paper leaks.

SFI Condemns Aishe Ghosh's Detention

Speaking to ANI after the protest, SFI Himachal Pradesh state president Anil Thakur alleged that the Delhi Police's move to detain Ghosh from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office was a violation of assurances previously given by the Central government. "The Delhi Police reaching the CPI(M) office to detain former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is unfortunate. During the government's dialogue with the protesting students, it had assured them that no FIRs would be registered and no protesters would be arrested. This action shows that the government has gone back on its commitment and continues with its authoritarian approach," Thakur said.

He alleged that the Centre had consistently attempted to suppress protests over the past 11 years and warned that students and youth across the country would continue to oppose what he described as "authoritarian policies." "The youth and students of this country have decided to fight against authoritarianism and the government's repressive policies. The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a clear example of the strength of this movement," he claimed.

Thakur said the Shimla protest was organised to oppose the alleged registration of FIRs and arrests of student protesters and warned that demonstrations would intensify across the country if such actions continued.

Demand to Abolish National Testing Agency

Raising concerns over examination reforms, Thakur reiterated SFI's demand for the dissolution of the National Testing Agency. "From day one, we have demanded that the National Testing Agency be abolished. Since 2017, around 89 examination papers have allegedly been leaked under its watch, and 49 re-examinations have had to be conducted. The government should revoke and remove such an ineffective institution," he said.

He asserted that the agitation would continue until the agency was dismantled and alleged that the government's handling of student protests reflected an ongoing attempt to intimidate demonstrators through detentions and criminal cases. "As long as the government refuses to dismantle the NTA and continues registering FIRs and detaining protesters, this movement will continue," Thakur said. (ANI)