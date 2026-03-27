The ECI suspended Basanti Police Inspector Avijit Paul for 'serious negligence' after a violent clash between BJP and TMC workers. The ECI noted his failure to use available CAPF forces to maintain law and order ahead of the WB polls.

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended Inspector Avijit Paul, In-Charge of Basanti Police Station, with immediate effect. The suspension follows the violent incident on March 26 in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station, Baruipur Police District, which resulted in injuries to several individuals, including police personnel.

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Police Inspector Suspended for Negligence

"It has been observed that Insp. Avijit Paul, I/C Basanti PS, has failed to make adequate police arrangements in spite of having prior information regarding the public programme of two political parties. Further, the CAPF has been made available for the last few days. Despite this, he did not requisition CAPF for maintenance of law and order. This reflects serious negligence and dereliction of duty on his part," the ECI said in an order.

BJP Accuses TMC of Orchestrating Violence

Violence broke out in the Basanti assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district during the campaign of BJP candidate Bikash Sardar near Basanti Bazaar. Criticising the incident, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday accused "Jihadis" and goons of orchestrating attacks.

Speaking to ANI, Deb claimed that a large number of identified assailants attacked the party's workers, and when law enforcement intervened, they too came under attack.

He further blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for creating an atmosphere of violence under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "A large number of Jihadis, whose names have been identified, attacked our workers. Later, when the forces arrived, they also attacked them. The empire of goons and Jihadis created under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is the reason for this, which was seen in the Basanti market," he said.

Security Tightened After Clash

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the Basanti Bazar area after a clash erupted between BJP and TMC workers during an election campaign.