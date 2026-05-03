A day before vote counting, BJP's Subhas Sarkar predicted a win with 170-180 seats in West Bengal and slammed TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. The Election Commission has deployed a three-tier security system with 200 CAPF companies for a peaceful count.

BJP Confident of Victory, Slams TMC

BJP leader Subhas Sarkar on Sunday expressed confidence a day ahead of the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections that his party will secure a strong majority in the state. He claimed that the BJP is set to win a significant number of seats in the upcoming results.

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"The BJP will certainly win with a huge majority with around 170-180 seats," Sarkar told ANI. Reacting to a tweet by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Sarkar criticised his remarks and said they go against constitutional principles. He said, "Abhishek Banerjee's conduct is against the Constitution. He is challenging the entire nation. Whosoever challenges the entire nation always gets defeated."

EC Deploys Massive Security for Counting Day

As West Bengal braces for the high-stakes conclusion of its electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday issued a stern warning against disruption, promising a transparent and peaceful counting day backed by a massive security apparatus. In a series of briefings ahead of the count, Agarwal emphasised that the Election Commission has left nothing to chance, deploying a rigorous three-tier security system to guard counting centres across the state.

Three-Tier Security System in Place

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement.

"All arrangements are in place. There is a three-tier security arrangement; our RO (Returning Officer), ARO (Assistant Returning Officer), counting agents, and counting supervisors are all ready; they have undergone training multiple times. There is no possibility of any disruption anywhere, everything will happen as per the rules...200 companies of CAPF have been deployed for the counting centres," he said.

"A three-tier security arrangement has been made. The state police, state armed police, and CAPF will remain deployed for security. All security arrangements are in place. CCTV cameras have also been installed outside the hall... All responsibilities have been divided. If there is any negligence, action will be taken. Security forces, CAPF, everyone has been briefed," he added.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)