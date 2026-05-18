A terrible accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday morning has left 10 people dead and two injured. The crash happened when a truck and a 'Magic' passenger van collided. Eyewitnesses described a gruesome scene, with some victims' bodies mutilated. CM Yogi Adityanath has called the incident 'extremely sad and heart-wrenching'.

A major road accident was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday morning. A truck collided head-on with a 'Magic' passenger van, killing 10 people on the spot. Two others were injured in the crash. A crowd gathered at the scene immediately after the accident. The police, with help from locals, started the rescue work. They managed to pull out two young men alive and rushed them to the hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the accident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He has also directed officials to reach the spot immediately.

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How the accident happened in Lakhimpur

The accident reportedly took place around 7:30 AM on Monday in Lakhimpur Kheri. According to locals, the 'Magic' van was travelling from Lakhimpur towards Sisaiya. A speeding truck coming from the Bahraich side hit it head-on. The impact caused the van to lose control, and it overturned on the side of the road. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. If the truck's speed had been lower, perhaps people might have survived the collision.

'Skulls were split, faces were torn'

Onlookers said the truck hit the 'Magic' van with such force that it was thrown about 10 feet away. The passengers inside suffered horrific injuries. Some had their skulls split open, while others were impaled by iron rods from the vehicle's frame. One young man's face was so badly disfigured that people had to look away. The victims died almost instantly, without a moment to react. With the help of locals, the police had to struggle to pull the bodies out from the mangled seats. The road was covered in blood, and the 'Magic' van was completely destroyed.

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CM Yogi calls the accident 'extremely sad and heart-wrenching'

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, CM Yogi said, "The loss of life in the unfortunate road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching."

"My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the local administration to provide immediate and adequate assistance to the injured and affected."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls find a place at his divine feet and the injured recover quickly."

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