An Indian woman living in Bangkok has gone viral on social media after sharing her take on modern urban life, questioning whether hyper-fast convenience is truly worth the chaos that often comes with it.

An Indian woman living in Bangkok has gone viral on social media after sharing her take on modern urban life, questioning whether hyper-fast convenience is truly worth the chaos that often comes with it. In the video, she said she would rather wake up to birds chirping than spend her mornings surrounded by honking and traffic noise.

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The woman, Shreya Mahendru, posted an Instagram video explaining why she prefers living in Bangkok while working remotely. Her reflections on cleaner surroundings, quieter streets and a slower, calmer lifestyle quickly struck a chord with thousands of viewers across social media platforms.

In the now-viral clip, Shreya spoke about valuing breathable air, safer roads, civic sense, walkable neighbourhoods and peaceful mornings over the growing obsession with instant gratification and 10-minute delivery culture that dominates conversations around modern city living.

Using text overlays in the video, she described wanting “blue skies” and “bird sounds over traffic”, highlighting how basic quality-of-life experiences are often ignored as cities continue racing towards speed and convenience. She also pointed out that improving civic conditions is not solely the government’s responsibility, stressing that citizen behaviour plays an equally important role.

According to Shreya, remote work gave her the flexibility to travel and experience different countries before eventually choosing Bangkok as a city that genuinely felt calmer, cleaner and more liveable.

Her video soon sparked a larger online conversation about urban living in India. Many social media users agreed that constant noise, pollution and overcrowding have become so normalised that people often forget how peaceful cities can feel elsewhere.

Several commenters shared that travelling abroad made them realise how mentally exhausting everyday life in many Indian metros can be, despite the convenience and opportunities they offer. Others stated that younger professionals, particularly remote workers, are increasingly prioritising mental peace, cleaner environments and healthier work-life balance over the fast-paced lifestyle traditionally associated with big cities.