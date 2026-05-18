The CBI's investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has focused on Sikar, leading to the arrest of three family members. One of the accused allegedly bought the leaked paper for his son for Rs 10 lakh, who subsequently scored only 107 out of 720 points. The student, who also had a poor academic record, is now on the run.

Rajasthan's Sikar area is being closely examined as part of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. Three individuals have been arrested by the agency in relation to the case. Officials claim that the accused obtained a "guess" paper that was very similar to the NEET question paper and gave it to coaching centers, where it was then distributed. The brothers Dinesh and Mangilal Biwal, as well as Vikas, the eldest son of Mangilal, are all members of the same family.

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Scored 107 Out of 720 Points

Rishi Bival, the son of accused Dinesh Bival, is also being sought after by the CBI because it is suspected that he had access to the question paper that was leaked prior to the exam. It doesn't seem like Rishi passed the exam.

Investigators claim that Dinesh Bival purchased the leaked document for his son in Sikar for over Rs 10 lakh. Rishi apparently received only 107 out of 720 points on the NEET, despite the purported prior access. According to officials, he is still at large. According to investigative sources, Dinesh allegedly acknowledged following questioning that he had obtained the document for Rishi.

Performed Poorly In Board Exams

Upon closer inquiry, it was discovered that he had also done poorly on board exams. He earned a second division in Class 12 after passing Class 10 with about 44% of the possible points. Additionally, investigators discovered that he needed grace marks to pass the Class 12 test.

In the Class 12 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Senior Secondary Examination 2026, Rishi Bival received a second division score of 50.80 per cent, perhaps with the aid of grace marks, according to a marksheet that surfaced during the probe. Despite this, the family was preparing him for the medical entrance examination.

The CBI has reportedly identified nearly 150 students who may have links to the network and are currently under scrutiny.