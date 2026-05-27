Crowds gathered at the Hakimpur checkpost as a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi migrants began in West Bengal. The action is part of the BJP's 'detect, delete, deport' policy, forcing many to leave as they are unable to find work.

Crackdown pushes migrants to Bangladesh border

A multitude of people gathered at the Hakimpur checkpost near the Bangladesh border after authorities began a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi migrants amid the push for 'detect, delete and deport' policy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal. The Hakimpur checkpost is an international border crossing situated in the North 24 Parganas district.

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A Bangladeshi migrant, who used to work as a mechanic in Howrah, said that they are leaving because they can't find work and they aren't being allowed to stay owing to the implementation of the 'detect, delete, deport' policy of the West Bengal government. "There is a lot of trouble going on here right now, so we are leaving. We cannot find any work, and no one is allowing us to stay. It has been two or three years since we arrived here from Bangladesh. We were brought here by another individual. No, I had not (obtained an Aadhaar card or a Ration card). I used to live in the Howrah district. I am a motorcycle mechanic. Ten of us had come. Right now, I am the only one returning," he told ANI.

BJP details plan for undocumented immigrants

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MP Khagen Murmu said many allegedly undocumented Bangladeshi migrants have been deported, while others are being traced. He added that fencing work along the Bengal border is underway and stressed that the party will not interfere in the Central government's functioning. Murmu said that holding centres are the designated place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, adding that such provisions were part of the party's election promises. "Holding centres are the only place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. It was said in the BJP's manifesto as well that there is no place in India for infiltrators. Some have fled, some have been deported, and some are still hiding. We will find them all. They all will be kept in holding centres, and then the government will decide its course," he told ANI.

State government orders holding centres

The development comes after the West Bengal government directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation. The directive, issued on May 23, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India. (ANI)