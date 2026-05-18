Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two men, Roky Khan and Sahadat Sarkar, from Borivali for a bomb-hurling incident outside an Ashram in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The incident on May 14 was linked to post-election tensions.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two men from Borivali railway station who were allegedly involved in a bomb-hurling incident outside an Ashram in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The arrests came after the accused reportedly fled their home state and travelled to Mumbai in an attempt to avoid arrest.

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Arrests Made in Mumbai

Mumbai Crime Branch said, "The incident dates back to May 14 and took place under the jurisdiction of Berhampore Police Station in Murshidabad. The case was registered after tensions reportedly escalated in the area following the declaration of West Bengal election results."

Mumbai Crime Branch further informed that "The two arrested accused have been identified as Roky Khan (24), who works as a driver and is a resident of Kandi Hotel Para, and Sahadat Sarkar (35), a labourer from Gram Natun Pura."

After detaining the duo, Mumbai Crime Branch officials completed legal formalities and secured a two-day transit remand before initiating the process of handing them over to West Bengal Police.

Details of the Murshidabad Incident

According to police officials, the case was lodged on the complaint of grocery shop owner Pashupathinath Saha, a resident of the Majiherpara Post Office area in Murshidabad district. During the complaint, he named Ali Hossain, alias Laden and Hasan SK, along with three unidentified persons, as key accused in the case. Several accused are still on the run.

As per investigators, the dispute allegedly began on May 12 after some unidentified persons tore down photographs that had been displayed on an electric pole outside a Ma Durga temple situated near an Ashram in the Majihipara area.

Bombing and Threats

Police said the situation worsened the next night. Police said, "On May 13 at around 10:45 pm, the accused and their associates allegedly hurled socket bombs in an open field located in front of the Ashram. The explosions allegedly triggered panic in the area and created fear among residents. The matter did not end there."

According to the complainant, the next morning, May 14, around 10:30 am, some of the accused allegedly arrived on motorcycles outside his grocery shop. They allegedly threatened him and warned of more bomb attacks if he informed the police or pursued the matter further.

Investigation and Capture

After the FIR was registered on May 15, investigators launched a search operation. During the probe, police learned that the wanted accused had vacated their residences and escaped from West Bengal. Further investigation revealed they had boarded the Gitanjali Express and travelled to Mumbai to evade arrest.

The information was immediately passed on to Mumbai Crime Branch officials. Acting on the tip-off, the CIU team began tracking the suspects and eventually located them near Borivali Railway Station, where both accused were detained. (ANI)