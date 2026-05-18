A major accident was narrowly averted in Bihar’s Patna after a banyan tree caught fire during Vat Savitri Puja celebrations at the Fatuha block office premises, triggering panic among devotees gathered at the site.

A major accident was narrowly averted in Bihar’sPatna after a banyan tree caught fire during Vat Savitri Puja celebrations at the Fatuha block office premises, triggering panic among devotees gathered at the site. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

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According to reports, a large number of women were performing rituals around the banyan tree when the fire suddenly broke out. The blaze is believed to have started after flames from ghee lamps used during the prayers spread to the dry sacred threads tied around the tree as part of the ritual.

The fire spread rapidly, and within minutes, the banyan tree was engulfed in flames. Visuals from the spot showed the tree burning intensely as devotees and bystanders rushed away in panic. It created chaos at the crowded venue, with people scrambling to move to safer areas.

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Local residents and people present at the site initially attempted to control the flames before authorities were informed. The situation was later brought under control.

Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri Puja, observed by married Hindu women across several states in India, involves tying sacred threads around a banyan tree and offering prayers for the long life and well-being of husbands.

Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the incident, while the extent of damage caused to the banyan tree remains unclear.