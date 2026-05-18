A Gurugram man's tweet about a fellow passenger invading his personal space on a Shatabdi train has gone viral, sparking a widespread conversation on public transport etiquette in India. The post, which labelled the co-passenger an 'educated illiterate', drew mixed reactions from netizens.

A conversation on civility and public transport etiquette in India has been triggered by a Gurugram man's tweet about a fellow passenger allegedly taking up his space on a Shatabdi train. Gurjot Ahluwalia posted a photo from his train ride to X, claiming that the individual seated next to him was cross-legged and had invaded his personal space.

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“Traveling in Shatabdi, and the intelligent person next to me is sitting cross legged clearly entering my space for past 30 mins. How do you solve this idiotic civic sense of educated illiterates in India?” Ahluwalia wrote in his post.

Many people responded to the post and shared their own stories of painful travel on buses, trains, and aeroplanes as it swiftly gained prominence on the platform. Ahluwalia noted in a different post that although he was making an effort to maintain composure, the circumstances were challenging his patience.

“I was wrong or this guy saw my post. But if his dirty shoes touch me once, then I'm losing my patience!” he wrote. Nevertheless, the situation did not become worse. Ahluwalia stated in a follow-up post that once the tea and food service started, the passenger did not continue to remain in the same posture.

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How Did Netizens React?

Online users were split by the post. While some agreed with Ahluwalia that fundamental regard is necessary in public areas, others believed that such matters should be resolved in a courteous discussion as opposed to a social media post.

One user wrote, “This is exactly why civic sense needs to be taught from school. Public transport is shared space, not your living room.” Another said, “Just ask him politely to sit properly. Most people do not even realise they are troubling others.”

A third user commented, “Educated people behaving like this is the bigger problem. Degrees do not guarantee manners.” Another reaction read, “This happens in trains, flights and even theatres. People forget that others have paid for their seat too.”