A 26-year-old man wanted for a Rs 20 lakh robbery was shot in both legs during a police encounter in Siwan, Bihar. The accused, Ankit Kumar Singh, was injured while allegedly trying to flee and has been hospitalised for treatment.

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a Rs 20 lakh robbery case was hospitalised after a late-night police encounter in Siwan district on Monday. The accused, who allegedly attempted to flee during a police operation, sustained gunshot injuries in both legs and has been referred to Patna for advanced treatment under tight security.

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The Siwan Police said, "The injured criminal has been identified as Ankit Kumar Singh, a 26-year-old son of Srinivas Singh, a resident of Chandpur Ghurghat within the Siwan police station area."

According to officials, Ankit was allegedly involved in a robbery of around Rs 20 lakh that took place on May 6 at a jewellery shop located in Jamapur Market under the jurisdiction of Jiradei police station. Acting on a tip-off, the police cordoned off the area and attempted to apprehend him. During the operation, the accused allegedly tried to escape. In response, the police opened fire in self-defence, shooting him in both knees.

Siwan Police informed that the "bullets passed through his legs, leaving him critically injured. Following preliminary medical aid, the injured accused has been referred to Patna for advanced treatment under tight security." Police said the accused is currently undergoing treatment and is being closely monitored. He is being interrogated to gather further details about the robbery and to identify other individuals involved in the case.

Earlier Interstate Crackdown

Earlier in April, in a major interstate crackdown, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police (NR-II) arrested a wanted robber who was absconding in connection with two separate robbery cases in Bihar, where a total loot of Rs 12.8 lakh was reported, officials said.

According to police, the accused had been evading arrest after committing armed robberies worth Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in Bihar. Acting on sustained technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the accused was traced and apprehended from Delhi, where he had been hiding to evade arrest.

Officials further said the accused has a long criminal history and was previously involved in serious offences, including dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, and cases under the Arms Act.

Police further stated that a preliminary interrogation was underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in other similar criminal activities in Delhi or neighbouring states. (ANI)