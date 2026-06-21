Assam Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the Singua FIS Cluster and the Solar-Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme in Kamrup to assess progress on projects aimed at strengthening irrigation and boosting agricultural productivity.

Assam Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Cluster under the Modernisation of Command Area Development (MCAD) Pilot Project and the Solar-Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme at Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district on Saturday to review the progress of the initiatives aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure and enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.

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During the visit, the Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the project sites and interacted with engineers, architects and other technical experts associated with the projects. He took a comprehensive briefing on the technical aspects, implementation strategy and expected outcomes of the initiatives, and closely examined the innovative features incorporated in the projects.

Review of Singua FIS Cluster

The Minister reviewed the progress of the Singua FIS Cluster, which is being implemented under the Government of India's MCAD Programme to improve water-use efficiency and modernise irrigation management. The project is expected to significantly enhance irrigation coverage and benefit a large number of farmers in the area.

Solar-Powered Irrigation Scheme Inspected

Minister Hazarika also inspected the Solar-Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme, an innovative and cost-effective irrigation solution designed to provide irrigation facilities in remote and flood-prone areas. The scheme utilises mobile solar-powered floating pump stations, enabling efficient water distribution while minimising operational costs.

Interaction with Local Farmers

During the visit, the Minister also interacted with local farmers and residents and listened to their views regarding irrigation requirements and agricultural development in the area.

Directives for Timely Completion

Emphasising the importance of timely implementation and quality execution, Sri Hazarika directed the officials concerned to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe so that farmers can reap the benefits at the earliest. He reiterated the State Government's commitment to strengthening irrigation infrastructure and supporting the farming community through innovative and sustainable irrigation solutions.

MLA Raju Mesh, senior officials of the Irrigation Department, technical experts, project consultants and local representatives were present during the visit. (ANI)