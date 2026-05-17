BJP leader Shampa Debnath has alleged major irregularities in Bidhannagar, West Bengal, claiming that over 100 Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other documents were recovered from a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) office. Police have seized the items.

Allegations of large-scale irregularities have surfaced in West Bengal's Bidhannagar after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shampa Debnath claimed that over 100 Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and other sensitive documents were recovered from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the Bidhannagar area.

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She alleged that the documents included identity proofs, land-related papers and records linked to alleged illegal construction activities. "We saw over 100 Aadhaar cards, voter cards, agreement papers," Debnath said.

BJP Alleges Long-Standing Irregularities

She further claimed that complaints regarding such activities had been raised earlier, but no action was taken. "We were receiving complaints like this here for a long time. But they (TMC) were the ruling party, so no one had the courage to say anything to them or complain about anything," she said.

Debnath also alleged that the matter came to light after a change in local circumstances and public intervention. "After our government was formed, the general public locked this place. Then, when we opened it, we saw that there were over a hundred Aadhar cards, documents of illegal construction, agreement papers, ID cards, and voter cards," she added. She added that the party would file a written complaint regarding the large-scale irregularities against the TMC party.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, Bidhannagar South Police seized several Aadhaar cards and documents related to government land that were allegedly found at a TMC Office in Ward No 36 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. Officials said that further investigation is underway into the matter.

Election Aftermath: BJP Forms Government in Bengal

Following the election results, the TMC's 15-year rule came to an end after the BJP restricted the party to 80 seats. The BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister, after the party secured a huge mandate of 207 seats. (ANI)