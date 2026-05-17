Punjab Police launched a probe after a man fired shots outside a retired Army Captain's Jalandhar residence. In a separate breakthrough, Chandigarh Police arrested four key accused in the Panjab University shooting, linked to foreign gangster networks.

Punjab Police launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage after a young man fired multiple gunshots into the air outside the residence of a retired Army Captain in the Choti Baradari area in Jalandhar, late Saturday night.

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According to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manpreet Singh, authorities received information about the firing incident around 11:30 PM, prompting an immediate police deployment to the spot outside the home of Sardar Gurdial Singh to identify the suspect and establish a motive. "We received information at 11.30 last night that a young man had fired shots in the air outside the residence of Sardar Gurdial Singh in Choti Baradari. Police immediately reached the spot and examined the CCTV cameras. In this regard, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway," said DCP.

4 arrested in Panjab University shooting case

Earlier, in a major breakthrough, the Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested four key accused allegedly involved in the sensational Panjab University shooting and robbery case, while also solving multiple high-profile criminal cases linked to foreign-based gangster networks operating in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Gola, Rajat alias Gudda, Ravi Nijjar alias Kali, and Aryan. Police said the accused were close associates and shooters working for foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal.

According to Chandigarh Police, the accused were arrested following a special operation conducted under the directions of senior police officials, including the UT Director General of Police and supervised by the Operations Wing. Teams led by Inspectors Harinder Singh Sekhon and Satvinder Singh carried out the operation after receiving secret information regarding the movement of armed gang operatives in Chandigarh. Police recovered three sophisticated automatic pistols and 16 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.